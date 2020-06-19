Barrow have been promoted to the Football League. Here are five players Ian Evatt’s side could sign this summer to prepare for life in League Two next season-

Neal Eardley- He is a free agent after being released by Lincoln City and played with the Barrow boss at Blackpool. The ex-Premier League right-back has bags of experience in the Football League and won the fourth tier title with the Imps in 2019.

Elliot Grandin- The Frenchman also played alongside Evatt at Bloomfield Road and is available after leaving Grimsby Town following a short spell there under Ian Holloway this past campaign.

Mark Howard- If Barrow are in need of another goalkeeper this summer then the ex-Sheffield United and Bolton Wanderers man is ideal. Could the Bluebirds manager offer him a route back into the game at Holker Street over the coming months?

Dylan Mottley-Henry- He was released by Bradford City a couple of months ago and could be considered by Barrow to add more options and depth to their attacking options. Evatt had him on loan at Chesterfield two seasons ago when he was caretaker managed at the Proact Stadium.

Kristian Dennis- The Notts County striker played with Evatt at Chesterfield and would be a shrewd signing. He scored 13 goals in all competitions for the Magpies this past season in the National League, having previously scored 31 goals in 90 games during his last few years playing in the Football League. Dennis has also previously played for the likes of Macclesfield Town and Stockport County in the past.

