West Bromwich Albion supporters have flocked to Twitter to express their delight following the news that Matheus Pereira is all set to sign for the club on a permanent basis should he play another 45 minutes of football.

In his pre-match press conference, manager Slaven Bilic confirmed that Pereira will sign for the club in an £8.25million deal should he play at least one half of football against Birmingham City on Saturday.

“He will become our player if he plays on Saturday,” Bilic said. “That is very likely to happen, of course, unless something crazy happens. But definitely we are delighted that it is happening.”

Pereira has been on loan at the Hawthorns from Sporting Lisbon since the summer and has scored six goals and contributed an astonishing 12 assists in his debut campaign in England.

The Brazilian starlet was a relative unknown before his move to the Midlands but he looks all set to light up the Premier League should the Baggies win promotion.

Should Pereira play against Birmingham City, West Brom are hoping to confirm the permanent transfer ahead of their game against Brentford which will be a huge boost to the club.

The 24-year-old has been a revelation since his move and has become a real fans favourite with many pundits and players claiming he is the best player in the Championship and the statistics he has clocked up, it is hard to disagree.

Here we take a look at some of the reaction from the West Brom supporters as one of their new heroes seems set to stay:

Baller, going to light up the Premier League next season for sure. — Bryan (@Bryanx54) June 18, 2020

Best news I’ve heard all week 😍 — Sean Lloyd (@Lloyddd95) June 18, 2020

Great news! Now get Grady in too! 🇧🇷 ⚽️ 💙 — Timmo (@timsaxflute) June 18, 2020

He's a class act hope he follows in the footsteps of legends before him batson regis cunningham Taylor Bradley Phillips greening gera etc etc — Stephen Saunders (@Stephen89825509) June 18, 2020