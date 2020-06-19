Former Leeds United defender Danny Mills has suggested that West Bromwich Albion could make a big-money move for West Ham United winger Grady Diangana in an interview with Football Insider.

Diangana has spent this season on loan at the Hawthorns and has impressed in a series of dazzling displays for Slaven Bilic’s men.

Speculation has been rife regarding the future of the youngster with rumours of second season-long loan dear or a permanent £20million capture both seemingly a possibility.

With the financial constraints having been placed on clubs due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the £20million price tag could be too large a figure for West Brom but Mills hasn’t ruled out such a move.

The former Leeds defender was asked if West Brom could be priced out of a move and said: “Quite possibly yes, is the answer. Football finances have been turned on their heads by the pandemic.”

“Having said that, if West Brom get promoted, the player might think, ‘well actually, I’m happy here’. Does he want to stay and fight and be part of it in a team where he’s one of the main guys. He’s a big fish – does he want to go to West Ham and become a little fish?”

“Yes, it’s a lot of money, and it’d be difficult for West Brom, but I don’t think that it’s done and dusted just because of a large fee. There’s every chance that if West Brom get promoted, they could hold on to him.”

Diangana has contributed five goals and registered six assists in 22 Championship appearances and has been one of the standout performers in the division despite him having been sidelined with injury for much of 2020.

