West Bromwich Albion are set to confirm the stunning capture of Matheus Pereira in an £8.25million deal as reported by the Express & Star.

The Brazilian star has been a revelation since making the loan move from Sporting Lisbon to the Hawthorns and Slaven Bilic confirmed in his pre-match press conference that the playmaker will soon be a permanent West Brom player.

This will be the news that all West Brom fans were dreaming of hearing. Pereira has become a huge fans favourite since his move to the Midlands and the supporters will be delighted to hear he will soon become ‘one of their own’.

In the summer Sporting Lisbon guaranteed the deal would become permanent if Albion won promotion to the Premier League and Pereira started 20 Championship games.

But the deal also becomes permanent if he starts 30 league matches or features in 30 league matches for more than 46 minutes. The 30th match of the season would have been Birmingham City before the Coronavirus pandemic, but this game is now set to be on Saturday.

GAME-CHANGER

Bilic spoke of his delight at acquiring Pereira permanently and hinted he would start against Blues. “He will become our player if he plays on Saturday,” the head coach said. “That is very likely to happen, of course, unless something crazy happens. But definitely we are delighted that it is happening.”

The Croatian was asked if he was ever worried the deal wouldn’t happen due to the coronavirus pandemic and he said: “No – a contract is a contract. It’s all been sorted. Since day one, he has proven to be one of the biggest reasons why we are where we are.”

“It’s great to have a situation where we have him permanently. He is a game-changer. He dictates a game. He makes decisions and he influences games in the area of the pitch where it is most difficult to make them.”

“That’s why those players are of such big value and why we are delighted to have him.”

Pereira has undoubtedly been one of the best players in the Championship this season and has wowed the supporters with his dazzling displays from midfield. This could prove to be one of the best transfers in the recent history of the club.

