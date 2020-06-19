Crawley Town have confirmed on their official club website that midfielder Sam Matthews – recently released by Bristol Rovers – has joined the club on a free transfer.

Bristol Rovers confirmed that midfielder Sam Matthews would be leaving the club at the end of his contract. The League One side announced their retained list at the start of this week, with Matthews one of six released. However, it has now been confirmed that Matthews has found a new club.

League Two side Crawley Town have pounced to bring Matthews in on a free transfer shortly after his release from Bristol Rovers. The 23-year-old joins Crawley on a two-year contract, with the club holding the option of a 12-month contract extension in the deal.

Upon the announcement, manager John Yems – who worked with Matthews at Bournemouth – spoke to the club’s official website. Yems moved to say he is thrilled with the arrival of Matthews, saying it is “a bit of a coup”. He said:

“I’m really pleased the club reached an agreement with Sam, he’s a good young player and I’ve known him a long time. I’m sure he’ll fit in well with the rest of the lads and will certainly add value across the midfield. It’s a bit of a coup for us in all honesty.”

Matthews came through Bournemouth’s youth academy, picking up the experience of senior football while out on loan with Braintree Town (13 appearances, one goal and one assist) and Eastleigh (62 appearances, nine goals and eight assists), the latter of whom he has played for three times in his career.

Matthews then joined Bristol Rovers on a free transfer in July 2018, going on to play 24 times for the Gas. In the process, he provided three assists and was sent out on loan to Eastleigh for the third time.

