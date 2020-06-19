Former Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers defender Callum Davidson has been appointed as manager of Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone, the club has confirmed on its official club website.

Retired defender Callum Davidson, formerly of Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers, has been appointed as manager of Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone.

Davidson, who retired in 2014, takes up his first managerial role with the club he last played for. He succeeds Tommy Wright and the Saints’ manager, after it was announced Wright would be leaving.

Upon the announcement, Davidson spoke to St Johnstone’s official club website. He said that the chance was too good to turn down, adding that he “can’t wait to get started”. He said:

“It was actually a tough decision. I had a really good job at a really good club down the road, really good owners and the boys are fantastic.

“But when I got the call from the chairman, it was too good an opportunity for me to turn down. Obviously I know the place well, so I was obviously delighted that things got sorted and I can’t wait to get started.”

Davidson made his way into senior football with St Johnstone before earning a move to Blackburn Rovers in 1997. He played 39 times in three years with Rovers before joining Leicester City in 2000, where he would remain for four years, featuring 107 times before his move to Preston North End.

Davidson spent seven years with Preston, playing 178 times, scoring 22 goals and laying on eight assists in the process. He then returned to St Johnstone, where he ended up finishing his career.

Now, with Davidson delving into management, Preston and Blackburn fans, judging from what you saw of him in his playing days, how do you think he will fare as manager of St Johnstone? Have your say in the poll below.

In other Blackburn Rovers news, one of the club’s former strikers has become a free agent – read about it here.

Do you think Davidson will fare well as a manager?