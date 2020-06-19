Speaking to Luton Today, Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has said that striker Danny Hylton will ‘100%’ be involved in the club’s survival battle when the season restarts.

In his four years with Luton Town, striker Danny Hylton has become a firm fan favourite at Kenilworth Road. Hylton played a crucial role in their rise up the Football League ladder, scoring 58 goals and providing 18 assists in 120 games for the Hatters.

However, his involvement has decreased massively this season. A knee injury has seen him out of action for much of the season meaning he hardly featured under Graeme Jones.

Now, however, the returning Nathan Jones has commented on Hylton’s situation. Speaking to Luton Today, Jones has said that the striker will “100%” be involved in the club’s fight to stay in the Championship. He said:

“One hundred per cent. I think Danny has never spent too long out of the team when I’ve been here, obviously, injury would have dictated a few things.

“The thing with Danny is that he’s all in every day and that’s why he picks up certain things because Danny’s life depends on every training session and that’s how he lives it.

“I could tell you a story about how you’ve seen him in the park with his kids, he’s exactly the same! But it’s not just about Danny, it’s about everyone. Everyone is going to need to chip in because we’ve got a squad of around about 23 outfield players.

“Nine games in 34, 35 days it’s going to be impossible for many to play a full nine games and it’s how you utilise, how you make changes, how you do all of those things are going to be key, not just what 11 can do.”

The return of Hylton will certainly put smiles on the faces of Luton Town fans. Luton will need everyone to be at their best if they want to stay in the Championship, so it will be interesting to see if Hylton can help them to victory in their battle to stay in the division.

Luton Town fans, would Hylton get into your starting 11?

