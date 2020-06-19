Stevenage have confirmed on their official club website that former Peterborough United and Bradford City attacker Paul Taylor will become a free agent once his contract with the club comes to an end.

Upon the curtailment of the League Two campaign, clubs up and down the division have been announcing their retained lists for the 2020/21 season. Now, Stevenage have moved to announce theirs.

The club have confirmed they will be having a summer clearout, with 22 players leaving Stevenage. Among those leaving the club will be former Peterborough United and Bradford City attacker Paul Taylor.

A whole host of players will be leaving alongside Taylor. The others included in Stevenage’s retained list are Adam El Abd, Sacha Bastien, Joel Byrom, Canice Carroll, Jake Cassidy, Jason Cowley, Diaguely Dabo, Tyler Denton, Paul Digby, Harry Draper, Andronicos Georgiou, Simeon Jackson, Jamie Jellis, Ben Kennedy, Ben Nugent, Dean Parrett, Patrick Reading, Alex Reid, Joel Rollinson, Tom Soares and Emmanuel Sonupe.

Taylor only joined Stevenage last summer, signing on a free transfer after his release from Doncaster Rovers. With the club, Taylor, 32, played in 12 games across all competitions, failing to find the back of the net or provide an assist in a difficult campaign for the club.

Upon the announcement of the retained list, manager Alex Revell spoke to the club’s official website about his plans now that the list has been confirmed, saying he hopes to bring in new players in the coming weeks. He said:

“I inherited a long list of players, but it has been a poor season and I want to bring a fresh start, a new level of commitment, a new energy and a new enthusiasm to the football club.

“No matter which league we play in next season, I want to work with a smaller squad and build a winning environment so I will be looking to get the right blend of youth and experience. I am really happy with the players retained and now want to add lads that I believe will flourish in a new environment. We have had long enough to plan, I know who we want and I expect to be announcing additions to the squad over the next few weeks”.

As a youngster, Taylor spent time in non-league before making a move to Belgium. He remained in Belgium for a year before returning to England with Peterborough United. Since then, Taylor has gone on to play for Ipswich Town, Rotherham United, Blackburn Rovers, Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers.

