According to a report from Norwegian news outlet Dagsavien, Leeds United have held “long-term” interest in young Valerenga goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson.

Leeds United have been linked with a wide range of young talents across the globe under Marcelo Bielsa. The likes of Mateusz Bogusz and Rafa Mujica are among the young players to end up joining the club, while countless amounts have been linked and a move has not materialised.

Now, Leeds United have been linked with a new target ahead of the summer window. As per a report from Dagsavien, the Whites have held “long-term” interest in young Norwegian goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson.

Klaesson is said to have been on Leeds’ radar for some time now, Marcelo Bielsa is reported to have expressed an interest in signing the Valerenga youngster last summer.

It is said that Klaesson could be tempted to make a move to Elland Road if they come in with a summer bid. The youngster is under contract with Valerenga until 2022 and at just 19, he has been starting for the club.

He started in the opening game of their season, keeping a clean sheet in a 1-0 win earlier this week. In total, Klaesson has played in 14 games for the club’s senior side, also appearing 30 times for Valerenga’s second-string side.

Klaesson has represented Norway at a host of international levels, ranging from Under-15s to Under-21s. In total, he has played 36 times for the country’s youth sides.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds United’s reported interest in Klaesson comes to anything this summer. The Whites currently have Kiko Casilla, Elia Caprile and Ilian Meslier – who is on loan with an option of a permanent deal – on the books, so they aren’t necessarily screaming out for a new goalkeeper unless one of them were to leave, of course.

