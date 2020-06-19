Marcus Maddison knew that parent club Peterborough had released him before Hull City couldn’t reach a short-term agreement with him. That agreement would have seen him able to play out the next nine games with the Tigers. Come June 30, he can go anywhere. Writing yesterday, Football Insider said that this ‘anywhere’ is America’s MSL competition.

Maddison’s first steps in football at a professional level were with Newcastle United. He moved from their Under-18s to the Under-23s before the Magpies let him loose at the end of January 2013. Two weeks later he was snapped up by Scottish side St Johnstone.

His stay in Scotland was a brief one – just six months and he was at Peterborough by August 2014 after a season with Gateshead. It is at London Road where he’s really exploded and caught fire with 62 goals and 92 assists in just 249 appearances.

Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey wrote that his next destination could very well be America with news that he “is wanted by three MLS clubs this summer.” Referencing a ‘recruitment source’, Veysey writes that Football Insider have been told “that Real Salt Lake, Philadelphia Union and Los Angeles FC are interested” in the assist king.

With those sides mentioned, here are five stars plucked from the three named sides who he could appear alongside.

Real Salt Lake City



Nedum Onuoha: the 33-year-old was picked up by Real Salt Lake from the free-agent market in mid-September 2018 after his release by QPR that summer. In his time at the MLS club, former Manchester City star Onuoha has made 37 appearances, scoring 1 goal and providing 1 assist.

Philadelphia Union

Jamiro Monteiro: Cape Verde international Monteiro, who also holds Dutch citizenship, arrived in Philadelphia on January 10 this year after a March-December 2019 loan from Ligue 1 side Metz. His arrival cost Philadelphia Union around £1.6million. Across his time with the MSL side, he’s made 31 appearances, scored 4 goals and laid on 9 assists.

Los Angeles FC

Diego Rossi: Uruguyan/Italian Rossi joined from Uruguayan side Penarol at the start of January 2018. He’s featured in 80 games for Los Angeles FC, scoring 37 goals and providing 17 assists. He’s scored 2 goals in 4 appearances this season.



Carlos Vela: 31-year-old Vela signed for Los Angeles on the same day as Rossi. In his time with the Californian outfit, Vela has made 71 appearances, scored 57 goals and provided 23 assists. This season the former Arsenal and Real Sociedad striker has scored 4 in 4 games.



Adama Diomande: former Hull City striker left the Tigers for MLS side Los Angeles FC at the start of May 2018 in a free transfer deal. His time in Los Angeles has seen him feature in 51 games, scoring 24 goals and providing 9 assists.

