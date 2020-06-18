Colchester United were able to edge out and beat Exeter City 1-0 thanks to a Cohen Bramall free-kick.

Colchester and Exeter qualified for the Sky Bet League Two play-offs after the season was ended early due to the Coronavirus pandemic. This was to be the first EFL fixture after all leagues were suspended back in March following on from the Premier League starting last night.

While play-off matches can be exciting due to how much is on the line, this was not one that is going to live long in the memory. Perhaps it was the three-month break and limiting training time before the match or the fact these sides were difficult to separate in the regular season, but it ended up being a rather dull match.

But in the end, Colchester were able to get the lead. They did do most of the attacking but failed to break through the tough Exeter match for most of the game. However, Cohen Bramall had a free kick on the right of the box and his cross-come-shot curled into the net, giving Colchester the advantage.

Now you can relive the match through our gallery!

Cardboard Cut-Out of Colchester United fans. Frank Nouble battling for the ball with Dean Moxey. Harry Pell aims to control the ball in the air. Jack Sparkes and Kwame Poku fighting for the ball Matt Taylor gives Exeter City players a team talk during drinks break. Pierce Sweeney and Courtney Senior aiming to get the ball Randell Williams tries to depossess Cohen Bramall Cohen Bramall and Colchester United team mates celebrate his goal. Nigel Atangana and Tom Eastman elbow after the game. Previous Next

Who will go to the play-off final?