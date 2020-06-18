Fulham will be looking to catch up with Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion between now and the end of the season.

The London side are currently sat in 3rd position in the Championship and are six points off the automatic promotion places with nine games remaining.

Scott Parker’s side take on rivals Brentford at Craven Cottage on Saturday and will be eager to re-start their campaign with a bang.

Fulham are in the hunt for an immediate promotion back to the Premier League this term and are seen as the biggest threat to Leeds and West Brom’s automatic promotion hopes.

The Cottagers won’t fancy the Play-Offs this summer and will be desperate to close the six point gap.

With a return to football edging ever closer for the second tier, it is now time to test the knowledge of the fans. Name all 10 Fulham players, past and present…