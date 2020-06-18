Sunderland’s Chris Maguire is attracting some “strong interest” from some of the Black Cats’ League One rivals, according to a report by the Northern Echo.

The North-East side have offered the Scottish winger a new deal but may face competition for his services.

Sunderland are also trying to tie Tom Flanagan and Jon McLaughlin on new contracts, though the latter is attracting interest from Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

The Black Cats’ chief executive Jim Rodwell has said, as per the Northern Echo: “We’ve offered contracts to three of the guys, and at the moment, we’re taking a punt. We haven’t offered contracts to anyone other than people in our squad currently.

“You have to tell them something – and I suppose the easiest decision would just have been to say to the guys that we would have a conversation with them in a month, two months.

“Those players, if there’s anyone else who is prepared to offer them a deal, they’re quite within their right to do that anyway.”

Maguire, who is 31 years old, has been a key player for Sunderland over the past two seasons. He has played 84 times for them and chipped in with a combined 20 goals.

The experienced wide man has racked up just under 500 appearances in his career to date, having previously played for the likes of Aberdeen, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Oxford United and Bury.

Keeping Maguire at the Stadium of Light for next season would bolster Sunderland’s chances of promotion back to the Championship, though they will have to see off interest in him.

