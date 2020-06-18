Norwich City’s Diallang Jaiyesimi is out of contract this summer.

The winger spent time on loan at Swindon Town this past season and will have to weigh up his options.

As the Robins gear up for their return to League One after a three-year absence, could they move to sign the youngster on a permanent basis?

Jaiyesimi, who is 22 years old, scored four goals in 22 games for Richie Wellens’ side. He would be a useful signing for them this summer as he is still young and would boost their attacking options.

He started his career on the books at non-league side Dulwich Hamlet and went onto make five appearances for their first-team before Norwich snapped him up in January 2016.

The London-born man has since played three times for the Canaries’ first-team, as well being regular for their youth sides.

He got his first taste of regular senior football on loan at Grimsby Town during the 2017/18 season and played 34 games for the Mariners in all competitions.

Jaiyesimi then spent time on loan at Yeovil Town the season after and scored twice in 11 matches for the Glovers.

He moved to Swindon last summer and they can now sign him for free if they want him. Wellens will be drawing up a list of potential transfer targets for the coming months and it will be interesting to see who he brings to the County Ground.

