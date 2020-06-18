Leeds United’s last competitive football was the game against noisy neighbours Huddersfield Town at Elland Road in early March. It was a game that saw Luke Ayling deliver the sweetest of off-the-ground volleys to set the Whites on the way to a fifth consecutive, clean sheet win.

It’s been a turnaround from a bad run of results that has seen them unbeaten since drawing 1-1 with a dangerous Brentford side. It is also a turnaround that has seen the West Yorkshire side haul themselves up to the top of the SkyBet Championship table.

It might only be a one-point lead over an excellent West Bromwich side but, and more importantly, it is a seven-point cushion over the playoff places headed by Fulham. Bielsa’s charge to a possible promotion starts Sunday and he will be missing a vital cog from his well-oiled machine.

That cog is Pablo Hernandez, Leeds United’s mercurial Spanish string-puller. Since arriving at the club, the diminutive attacking midfielder has made 150 appearances, scoring 33 goals and creating 36 assists. He is the current Leeds United Player of the Year and has been for the past two seasons.

His absence has definitely raised a murmur on Twitter amongst Leeds United fans. Here is what some of those fans have been saying.

The news was first broken by Athletic journalist Phil Hay with this tweet:

That news was met with a flood of responses, as it pretty much everything Leeds United related. Here are some of the responses to Hay’s tweet.

Here are some other comments from Leeds United fans.

