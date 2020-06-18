Barnsley head coach Gerhard Struber has told the Yorkshire Post that there will be no home advantage when the season restarts on Saturday.

The Sky Bet Championship is set to restart on Saturday, following in the footsteps in the Premier League which got going again last night with two matches. The major difference will be the lack of fans. Because of the ban on large crowds assembling due to the Coronavirus, all the matches until the end of the season will have no fans.

Many have been wondering what effect this will have on the match and Germany seems to have the answers. The Bundesliga has been back underway for a while now and home advantage is not as big as it used to be. There have been more away wins than home victories since the season restarted, something many have remarked on.

This is something that Struber has also pointed out, something that could be very important before they travel to face QPR away from home.

Struber said: “I think the home effect shows us, especially from Germany and Austria, that it does not have a big impact. I think the big impact is the concentration in the game style and big focus in the task in every moment in a game.

“What we can do in the next few weeks is make sure every single player knows the game plan and their task in every second on the field. Whether you play at home or away is not a big question in this time. It is more concentration in a special atmosphere and playing with high motivation and intensity and focus in the right game style. This is the biggest challenge.”

