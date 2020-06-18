It is not long to go until Leeds United will be back in Championship action. They travel to Cardiff City in the lunchtime kickoff on Saturday.

Manager Marco Bielsa has today provided an update on his squad going into Saturday’s tie. According to Leeds United journalist, Phil Hay, one of their key players is out of the Cardiff game.

Twitter: Marcelo Bielsa back with his weekly press conference earlier. Injury news is that Pablo Hernandez is out of the Ca… https://t.co/zUGr1z4Nto (@PhilHay_)

Hernandez has been at Leeds since 2017 and is a favourite amongst fans. The Spaniard, who wears the number 19 shirt, dictates play in midfield.

The 35-year-old has been a key member in Bielsa’s squad this season. He has started 25 times and made three substitute appearances. The central midfielder certainly knows where the goal is, scoring on six occasions this campaign. He has also set up six goals this season.

Hernandez truly showed his class in Leeds’ 4-0 hammering of Hull City. He scored and set up one as they eased to victory.

With Leeds on the verge of promotion to the Premier League, they will be hoping Hernandez is back to full fitness quickly. His creativity and calmness in the middle of the park will be vital in their remaining games of the season.

Is Hernandez a big loss ahead of the Cardiff City game?