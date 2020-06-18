Louis Theroux has told the Peter Crouch podcast that he met Banksy the artist during a QPR match.

Neither Louis Theroux or Banksy are linked to football. Theroux is best known for his documentaries on the BBC which usually put the focus on the outsiders of society with some of his subjects being Scientology, the Westboro Baptist Church and even the recently remade famous Joe Exotic.

Banksy on the other hand is a complete mystery. He is an artist that graffitis socially provocative and thought-provoking pieces in places that are in the view of the public. His identity is unknown to the vast majority of people and is one of the biggest secrets in the art world.

But Theroux has claimed he has actually met Banksy and at the most unusual of places. He has said during the Peter Crouch podcast that he met the man of mystery during a QPR match in 2001. This would have been when Crouch was leading the line for the R’s with Danny Maddix, Ian Baraclough and Chris Kiwomya also playing for the side at the time.

Theroux said: “One of the other people in the box was a young artist. He was a little bit sheepish and wasn’t terribly outgoing.

“I said, ‘Alright, what do you do?’. He said, ‘I’m a street artist’. He gave me a little booklet of some of his art and it looked quite good. I kind of made awkward chit chat and I asked his name and he said, ‘Banksy.’

“Fast forward a year and people kept asking me, ‘Have you heard of Banksy? Nobody knows who he is’. I was like, ‘Banksy? Yeah I know who he is, we went to QPR together!’

“I’m one of the only people who has ever met Banksy…and we bonded over Peter Crouch!”

Do you believe that Louis Theroux met Banksy?