Hull City head coach Grant McCann has told the Hull Daily Mail that everyone is fully fit for their first match of the restarted season against Charlton Athletic.

Before the season was suspended, things were turning into a nightmare for the Tigers. After selling Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki in the January transfer window, they suffered ten injuries to senior squad players which beleaguered their team. This caused their form to drop and before the season was suspended, they were just one place above the relegation zone.

Now with a three months break thanks to the season suspension, McCann has revealed that all of their players are now back and fit for the match against Charlton. This will be a crucial match in the battle against relegation with the Addicks being just two points behind them in the table. A Hull loss would see them drop into the relegation zone of the Sky Bet Championship and put them in serious trouble of dropping down to Sky Bet League One..

McCann said: “Everyone’s fully fit and available for selection.

“Compare that to our last game against Stoke City where we had nine or ten players out through injury, it’s a real positive for us.

“Although we’ve had a few bumps and bruises along the way but nothing major at all, everyone is available for the weekend.

“Some people haven’t trained as much as I would’ve liked to maybe be in contention to start the game but everyone was out on the training ground today and I’ve got good numbers to pick from.”

Will Hull City stay up?