Bristol City will be a dealt a major blow if they lose winger Niclas Eliasson for free.

He is out of contract at Ashton Gate this summer. The Robins hold an option to keep him for a further 12 months, though any developments on that will happen when the season is over.

Eliasson, who is 24 years old, has played for Bristol City for the past three seasons and has been one of the best performing wingers in the Championship this term on WhoScored.

The ex-Sweden Under-21 international has 12 assists to his name this season, which is the joint-highest in the division and seven more than Bristol City’s second highest assister Jack Hunt.

He has made 36 appearances in all competitions in this campaign and his goal tally of just three may mean he is overlooked in the category of the division’s best wingers.

However, he makes the most key passes on average for Lee Johnson’s side in their whole squad (1.7), 0.4 higher than Josh Brownhill made and he got a move to the Premier League with Burnley in the January transfer window.

Eliasson is also Bristol City’s main source of crosses and makes an average 1.8 crosses into the box per game, which outlines his importance to the Play-Off chasing side.

He will play a key part in the Robins’ push for the top six this summer but his long-term future at Ashton Gate is up in the air. There is no doubt he is one of the most underrated wingers in the Championship and could have clubs looking at him.

