Swansea City head coach Steve Cooper has told the club website that he is very excited for the season to restart on Saturday.

It has been three months since Swansea have kicked a ball in anger. Back at the start of March, they drew 0-0 with likely promotion candidates West Bromwich Albion. But then the season was suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the Swans haven’t been able to play for three months.

Now though we are just two days away from competitive football in the Sky Bet Championship with Swansea set to host Middlesbrough at 12:30pm on Saturday. While it will be very different with no fans set to come into the stands of the Liberty Stadium, Cooper is very excited to get back to the grind of weekly football. He knows there was a good chance they wouldn’t have been able to play football until much later so is happy to get this opportunity.

Cooper said: “It’s exciting. It’s been a long time coming.

“We have had a longer break than you would even get from an off-season, they have been completely different times.

“There have been loads of moments where we were in the unknown on if we would return and what it would look like.

“We’re only 48 hours away from playing now, it’s great. We’re really excited and can’t wait to get going.

“Everything has been leading towards getting going again and it gets going on Saturday. We have had a positive few weeks of training and it all starts on Saturday.

“I think everyone thought that at some stage that we might not get to play these games, when the pandemic was at its worst, it has been awful and still is.

“We are in a completely different world now, so I think everybody at some stage probably thought this could be in doubt. We are excited to get to play again.”

Will Swansea City qualify for the play-offs?