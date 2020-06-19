Luton Town are set to restart their Championship season in just over 48 hours.

Luton Town currently occupy one of the places in the relegation zone. However, with Nathan Jones back at the helm, confidence is high at the club. The Hatters will be looking to avoid relegation in their first season back in the Championship. Preston North End are the visitors on Saturday as Luton look to hit the ground running quickly.

Since their promotion from the Conference, the past five years have been good ones for Luton Town fans.

Despite being relegated and docked 30 points, Luton managed to win the Football League Trophy in the 2007/08 season. The Hatters spent four seasons in the Conference, before finally being promoted back to the Football League.

Since their return to the Football League Luton have achieved back-to-back promotions.

These 5 questions will really test your knowledge as a Luton Town fan.