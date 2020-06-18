Luton Town will be battling to stay in the Championship between now and the end of the season.

It has been some rise from League Two to the second tier over the past couple of years and they will be eager to keep the fairytale story going this summer.

Nathan Jones is back at the helm at Kenilworth Road after replacing Graeme Jones in the dugout during the lockdown period. The Welshman will be looking to pursue his unfinished business with the Hatters, and also prove some people wrong after his torrid spell as manager at Stoke City.

Luton take on Play-Off chasing Preston North End this weekend in their first game since March. They are currently 23rd in the table and are six points from safety with nine games left.

With football just two days away, here is a quiz for the Hatters’ fans. Name the Luton player, past and present!