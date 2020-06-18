Daniel Ayala has been a mainstay of the Middlesbrough defence for six years now, joining in January 2014 after an initial loan spell from Norwich City. That time is now at an end with the former Liverpool youth product having reportedly refused to feature for the Teessiders. In words carried by the Hartlepool Mail, Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate provides an update on the situation.

Leeds United have been linked with the Boro defender for at least the last three transfer windows and likely further back than that. Many say that he has the attributes to slot into Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United side, as comfortable on the ball as in the tackle.

When reports started to filter through that he had refused to play again for Middlesbrough, the ‘2+2=5 Brigade’ started their mathematical machinations and saw this as a definite step forwards in his move to Elland Road.

Speaking to the Hartlepool Mail, Boro boss Woodgate is quick to dismiss that the Spaniard has caused bad blood. He says: “Dani hasn’t been a problem or hindrance or anything like that.”

Woodgate then goes on to clarify the situation around his contract adding: “We offered Dani a contract in November, October time and he didn’t want to sign it, I have no problem with that at all.”

Perhaps the words that provide the best insight into the whole situation come when discussing just why Ayala ‘refused to play’ for Boro. Woodgate clarified this by explaining:

“Dani has been injured now for about six months, he trained with the team the first few days when we were social distancing and then he trained one session with the team and his ankle got sore. Dani said to me that he would be available to play in June but he wouldn’t play in July and that is the truth of the matter.”

However, the ankle injury hasn’t fully cleared up and Ayala is still feeling tenderness. Therefore, even though Middlesbrough face games against Swansea and Stoke City this month, the Spaniard will not be fit and ready for these matches.

