Blackburn Rovers’ Adam Armstrong has told the club website that he is feeling good ahead of their first match of the restarted season.

At the start of March, Blackburn lost to Derby County 3-0 after falling to ten men after a sending off. They would have wanted to bounce back quickly from such a result but they were denied due to the season being suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Now though the season is set to resume on Saturday, with Blackburn facing Bristol City. The Lancashire side have a good chance of qualifying for the Sky Bet Championship play-offs if they can get some good form in these last nine games of the season and so will need to get a good start.

And Armstrong, who has scored 12 goals this season, is feeling good ahead of the restart. He thinks that Blackburn can make the play-offs and finally return to the Premier League.

Armstrong said: “It’s been nice to be back at Ewood with the lads this week and we’ve been working hard to get back to this point.

“We can’t wait to be playing games again, we know Bristol City will be a tough game, but we’ve all been preparing for it.

“I’m felling good, the lads are feeling good, so hopefully we’ll get the win on Saturday.

“It’s a tight league, we’re still only three points off the play-off places and anyone can be in there.

“There are a lot of teams in the league that aren’t playing for much, but it’s nice for us to be back and having something to achieve between now and the end of the season.

“I was feeling good before football was suspended. I was scoring a few goals, so hopefully I can hit the ground running again on Saturday.”

