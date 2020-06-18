West Bromwich Albion head coach Slaven Bilic has urged fans to stay home and not come to the stadium in comments made to the club website.

Football is set to return on Saturday for the Sky Bet Championship. However, it will not be like the football we knew before the season was suspended back in March due to the Coronavirus pandemic. All games will be played behind closed doors due to the ban on mass crowds, meaning we will have to get used to watching matched without the customary crowd news.

But there has been a fear raised by senior figures in both the sport and political worlds. There is some concern that fans will start congregating around stadiums, ignoring social distancing guidelines that are curbing the spread of the Coronavirus. This is a particular concern among teams set for success, like West Brom who are 2nd and look likely for automatic promotion, where fans may decide to celebrate outside of the stadium.

With the fear of that in mind, Bilic has urged fans to stay home and stay safe.

Bilic said: “You’re the reason why we are where we are and we are doing everything for you,”

“I know that you would love to be here to fill the stadium and we would love you to be there because you are giving us the extra ‘thing’.

“But you have to stay safe; you have to respect the rules. So stay home. And make no mistake, you’re going to help us because we will feel you cheering for us.

“Stay safe, stay away from the stadium and give us your strength from your sofas. All the best to you – and know that we are going to do our best to make you happy and pleased again.”

