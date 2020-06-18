Nottingham Forest’s Michael Dawson has told Nottinghamshire Live that they could get promoted automatically if they get off to a good start in the restarted season.

This has been the best Forest season for many years. Before the season was suspended back in March due to the Coronavirus pandemic, they were 5th in the Sky Bet Championship and looking good for a spot in the play-offs.

Now football is set to return with Forest heading up to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday for their first game back in three months. Their main aim will be to keep their place in the play-offs but Dawson is aiming higher than that. He believes that if they are able to get off to a good start in their first three games, they could challenge for a place in the automatic promotion zone. With nine games to go, they ten points off 2nd placed West Bromwich Albion and 11 points off 1st paced Leeds United.

Dawson said: “I think the first three games will define that.

“At the start of the season, you go in and try to hit the ground running.

“I think our first three games are really important, to see where it takes us. We win three and they (West Brom and Leeds) lose some, then the gap is lowered.

“We’ll see what kind of form you hit, because previous form has gone out the window now.

“Teams that were in form, you don’t know how they’ll be after all this time off.

“Momentum is going to be really important, to give belief. Confidence is massive in football.

“We need to start like we did at the beginning of the season – albeit not losing, like we did to West Brom. But we lost that one and then didn’t lose in the next 10.

“That’s the kind of form we need to have in the next nine games.”

