Sheffield Wednesday head coach Garry Monk has told the club website that all players whose contracts are set to expire at the end of the month have been offered short-term deals.

There has been concern recently that some of the players whose contracts are set to expire at the end of June will leave the club then rather than play in the restarted season. This includes key players such as Steven Fletcher, Fernando Forestieri and Morgan Fox, all of which have been linked with moves away. Even Adam Reach is concerned they might end up losing some of their top players.

But Monk has assured the fans he is doing what he can to keep those players around until the end of the extended season. He revealed in the press conference ahead of the first match of the restarted season against Nottingham Forest that every player whose contract is set to expire have been offered deals which will keep them at Hillsborough until the end of the season.

Monk said: “With Fletch, he picked up an injury last week so he didn’t train, a slight niggle, but he has been back in training this week and trained all week so that’s good.

“In terms of the players in the group that are out of contract, they have been asked to extend beyond this month and into next to complete these games and that’s the short term view right now.

“They’ve all been asked, there are discussions still going on with that but every player in the training group has been asked to extend.”

