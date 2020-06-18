Brentford have confirmed on their official club website that midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo and striker Nikos Karelis have extended their deals at Griffin Park until the end of the season.

Mokotjo, 29, has played in 24 games across all competitions so far this season, starting in 14 Championship games. In the process, he has netted one goal and laid on two assists, with one of his assists and his only goal coming in an impressive performance against Wigan Athletic.

He held down a spot in Thomas Frank’s first-team plans during the first half of the season but injury has put him out of action since January.

Karelis too has been out of action. In his first start for the Bees, Karelis suffered what would be a season-ending injury. The striker ruptured his ACL during Brentford’s 3-2 win over Millwall, bringing an early end to his first season in English football in October.

Karelis had only managed three substitute appearances prior to the injury and was yet to find the back of the net.

Now, it has been confirmed that the pair will be staying until the end of the season. Manager Thomas Frank spoke to the club’s official website upon the announcement, saying:

“We are very pleased to extend Kamohelo’s contract. He has worked very hard to come back from his injury and will be ready and fit for selection against Fulham. We need The General’s experience, coolness and passing ability as we head into the last part of the season.

“He is so reliable and adds so much to the group, both in training and matches. You can see when he steps onto the pitch how it raises the levels of those around him.

“It is also very good to extend Nikos’ contract. Nikos is working very hard to come back from his injury. He is in a good place and, while he might not be ready for the season restart next week, we will be able to use his qualities and experience during the final weeks of the season.”

