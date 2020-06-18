It’s the end of an era for Leicester City.

Today it was announced that Andy King would be leaving the club at the end of his contract. This marks an end to a stunning 16-year spell with the Foxes where he has had the lows of playing in Sky Bet League One to winning the Premier League. Spending 16 years at a club is unheard of, especially these days. It is something to be applauded.

Throughout his time in the East Midlands, he has been an impressive player for Leicester. He has been named in plenty of Team of the Years and he has deserved every year at the club. It’s sad to see it come to an end.

But now King is looking for a new club and I believe that Sheffield Wednesday should move quick to make a move for him.

Something that Wednesday lack in the midfield is some grit and determination. Sam Hutchinson can offer that but it’s obvious that he is not getting near the first team at the moment, like it or not. Massimo Luongo can also do that but the amount of time he’s spent in the physio’s room is concerned.

King can offer some of that. He has always been a winner and a big reason why Leicester were able to rise up the leagues and eventually claim the biggest shock in recent football history. He has been able to break play up and make those crucial tackles that stop attacks before they begin.

Rumours have been suggesting that Wednesday will be using their youth more next season, with Alex Hunt being a name mentioned. That could work out if the performance he put in against Manchester City becomes standard. But young players need an experienced head to look upto and often play beside to make up for the downsides of youth. Considering King has truly done it all, he could be a great mentor figure for Hunt and any other central midfielders coming through the ranks. I also think the two could be a good pair in midfield due to their contrasting style of play.

Of course, I acknowledge there would be issues with this signing. He is in his thirties now and would not be a signing for the future. The Owls shouldn’t offer him more than a two-year contract. There would also be some concern that he’s too similar to Luongo, as they do offer similar things. Considering Luongo is probably on a decent contract, you probably don’t want to offer good wages to another player that does the same job. And that’s another thing. King would have to take a pay cut to play for Wednesday and he may be able to get a better offer elsewhere.

So if Wednesday can get the right deal, I feel like King would be a great signing for them. Of course with his age there comes a risk, but it is one worth taking if the Owls do want to challenge for promotion next season.

