Mahlon Romeo has established himself as a key player for Millwall over the past few seasons.

He has made the right-back spot his own at the Den and was rewarded with a new long-term contract in March.

However, Gary Rowett’s side may still face a battle to keep hold of him in the future, here is why…

Romeo, who is 24 years old, has already racked up 175 appearances in his career to date and has proved himself in the Championship.

He has some impressive statistics on WhoScored that may be alerting other clubs, such as an average of 2.8 tackles per game which is more than any other Millwall player.

Romeo also makes 1.8 clearances per game but is not all about defending. He is the epitome of a modern day full-back and likes to get forward too, which is what Premier League scouts look out for.

He is ever-present in Rowett’s side, with only defensive partner Jake Cooper playing more than him this season.

Millwall will be eager to push on into the Play-Offs between now and the end of the season and Romeo will play a key part in the run-in. The Lions are currently two points off the top six with nine games left to play.

Romeo signed for the London side five years ago from Gillingham and he has turned out to a big signing. Millwall will be hoping they can keep him for many years to come, but don’t be surprised to see other clubs monitoring his progress.

Can Millwall get into the Play-Offs?