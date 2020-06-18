Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook has slammed the decision to complete the Championship season describing it as there being “no kind of integrity” as reported by Wigan Today.

The second tier of English football will resume on Saturday following a three-month suspension due to the Coronavirus pandemic but Cook doesn’t believe it should continue.

“I’ve always felt that, and I’ve brought it up in managers’ zoom meetings,” he said.

“I just don’t feel the season will be finished with any kind of integrity whatsoever, I’ve got to say that.”

“I feel the season will be finished because the Premier League has demanded we finish it – and that’s the brutal truth. Money and finance are driving the game into areas that, in my opinion, it’s not correct.”

The Latics boss highlighted the situation surrounding Charlton Athletic and star striker Lyle Taylor who is refusing to play in the nine remaining games due to concerns over picking up an injury which could affect his next move.

“Look at someone like Lyle Taylor, who it’s been well publicised is not going to have a future at Charlton. I think the boy has been very brave to come out and speak how he did, and say exactly what he felt.”

“With no disrespect to Charlton, Lyle has been their star striker…and I feel so sorry for them. The integrity issue is just not correct, it’s just not there. Integrity is a word that should be associated with football. But with the contractual situations, there is no way we can finish this season with integrity.”

The Wigan boss certainly makes a valid point in terms of clubs not having player available whom they would have done had the suspension not been forced upon the world of football.

Some sides will now have weaker teams in which to choose from and could affect their chances of relegation this season.

