Upon the curtailment of the League Two season, Stevenage are having a summer clearout. The club have confirmed on their official club website that 22 players will be leaving this summer, including former Leeds United and Peterborough United defender Tyler Denton.

Stevenage announced their hefty retained list on Thursday morning. Alongside Denton is Adam El Abd, Sacha Bastien, Joel Byrom, Canice Carroll, Jake Cassidy, Jason Cowley, Diaguely Dabo, Paul Digby, Harry Draper, Andronicos Georgiou, Simeon Jackson, Jamie Jellis, Ben Kennedy, Ben Nugent, Dean Parrett, Patrick Reading, Alex Reid, Joel Rollinson, Tom Soares, Emmanuel Sonupe and Paul Taylor.

Denton joined Stevenage from Leeds United last summer. He had spent his last two seasons at Elland Road on loan with Port Vale and Peterborough United. With Stevenage, Denton played in 19 games across all competitions, with his last appearance coming in a 3-1 loss to Bradford City.

Upon the announcement of the club’s retained list, manager Alex Revell moved to state he plans on bringing new faces in over the course of the next two weeks, with a big rebuild awaiting. He said:

“I inherited a long list of players, but it has been a poor season and I want to bring a fresh start, a new level of commitment, a new energy and a new enthusiasm to the football club.

“No matter which league we play in next season, I want to work with a smaller squad and build a winning environment so I will be looking to get the right blend of youth and experience. I am really happy with the players retained and now want to add lads that I believe will flourish in a new environment. We have had long enough to plan, I know who we want and I expect to be announcing additions to the squad over the next few weeks”.

Denton, 24, will now go in search of a new club. The left-back – who has also featured at left-midfield in his career – started out with Leeds United. He made his breakthrough under Steve Evans, playing three times in total for the Whites, scoring once in the process.

He played 21 times and 19 times during stints with Port Vale and Peterborough United respectively, providing a combined total of five assists along the way.

