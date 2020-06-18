Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth has been revealed to have picked up an injury in training ahead of the Premier League return which could scupper his chances of a transfer to Leeds United as reported by TNT Sports.

Spurs face Manchester United on Friday as they resume their top-flight campaign but Jose Mourinho will seemingly have to do so without Foyth.

The defender has reportedly suffered an injury to his right knee and the club are discussing whether he will need to have surgery to rectify the problem.

Both Lionel Scaloni and the doctor of the Argentina national team, Daniel Martínez, have been in contact with the Spurs defender, as they are awaiting the news of what will happen next.

With discussions of surgery, this could be seen as a rather serious injury which could scupper any chances of a move to Leeds United with rumours of a transfer having been speculated in recent weeks.

It will be decided between Wednesday and Friday as to whether the Argentinian will face surgery or not and if the rumours of Leeds being interested are true, they will be nervously awaiting further news.

Although he hasn’t forced his way into Mourinho’s plans at Tottenham, he is still highly regarded at the club and him having a future there isn’t completely out of the question.

Leeds will certainly be looking to make reinforcements in defence this summer with on-loan centre-back Ben White heading back to parent club Brighton and Hove Albion and with no guarantees over a return to Elland Road.

Gaetano Berardi’s future is also uncertain which means club captain Liam Cooper would be their only senior centre-back and manager Marcelo Bielsa will be eager to make additions.

Would Juan Foyth be a good signing for Leeds United?