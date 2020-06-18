League Two side Stevenage have confirmed on their official club website that former Blackburn Rovers and Coventry City striker Simeon Jackson is one of 22 players who will be leaving the club this summer.

Upon the curtailment of the League Two campaign, clubs have been announcing their retained lists for the 2020/21 season. Now, Stevenage have moved to announce theirs.

Stevenage are still yet to find out is they will be relegated this season. The club finished bottom of the table but Macclesfield could still be given another points deduction, potentially saving them of their League Two status.

But, 22 players will be leaving the club this summer, one of which is experienced striker Simeon Jackson. The well-travelled Jackson only joined the club on a free transfer in January but he will now be moving on to a new club this summer. In his short stint with the club, the Canada international played in five games for Stevenage, failing to find the back of the net.

Upon the announcement, manager Alex Revell spoke to the club’s official website. Revell moved to say that he hopes to be signing new players sooner rather than later. He said:

“I inherited a long list of players, but it has been a poor season and I want to bring a fresh start, a new level of commitment, a new energy and a new enthusiasm to the football club.

“No matter which league we play in next season, I want to work with a smaller squad and build a winning environment so I will be looking to get the right blend of youth and experience. I am really happy with the players retained and now want to add lads that I believe will flourish in a new environment. We have had long enough to plan, I know who we want and I expect to be announcing additions to the squad over the next few weeks”.

Jackson, now 33, will be on the lookout for a new club this summer. He worked his way up the Football League ladder after starting out with Rushen and Diamonds as a youngster. Jackson then joined Gillingham, where he netted 40 goals in 114 appearances, earning a move to Norwich City.

Jackson spent three years with Norwich before leaving to join German side , Eintracht Braunschweig, in 2013. Since then, Jackson has gone on to play for Millwall, Coventry City, Barnsley, Blackburn Rovers, Walsall, Grimsby Town (loan), St Mirren. Kilmarnock and Stevenage.

