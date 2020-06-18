It is time to vote for the Gillingham Player of the Season!

It’s fair to say that the Gills have been a regular presence in Sky Bet League One considering that this is the seventh year in a row they have been in this division.

But fans will have been pleased at the fact they did have a chance of qualifying for the play-offs. Of course, there will always be an argument of what might have been because of the way the season ended but there is plenty of hope going into the future. It helps that while being controversial, head coach Steve Evans has got a good reputation of getting teams out of this division.

But before we move onto next season, we need to reflect on the one that has just gone. Using our duel voting system which is a winner stays on battle, it is time for you to vote for the Gillingham Player of the Season!

Have fun and we’ll tell you the results next week!

You ultimately voted for . Start again Jack Tucker Vote Mark Marshall Vote Oliver Lee Vote Regan Charles-Cook Vote Thomas O'Connor Vote Mikael Mandron Vote Jordan Roberts Vote Jack Bonham Vote Max Ehmer Vote Alex Jakubiak Vote Mark Byrne Vote Alfie Jones Vote Brandon Hanlan Vote Connor Ogilvie Vote Mikael Ndjoli Vote Stuart O'Keefe Vote Barry Fuller Vote