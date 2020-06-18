Vote for the Gillingham Player of the Season!
It is time to vote for the Gillingham Player of the Season!
It’s fair to say that the Gills have been a regular presence in Sky Bet League One considering that this is the seventh year in a row they have been in this division.
But fans will have been pleased at the fact they did have a chance of qualifying for the play-offs. Of course, there will always be an argument of what might have been because of the way the season ended but there is plenty of hope going into the future. It helps that while being controversial, head coach Steve Evans has got a good reputation of getting teams out of this division.
But before we move onto next season, we need to reflect on the one that has just gone. Using our duel voting system which is a winner stays on battle, it is time for you to vote for the Gillingham Player of the Season!
Have fun and we’ll tell you the results next week!
Jack Tucker
Mark Marshall
Oliver Lee
Regan Charles-Cook
Thomas O'Connor
Mikael Mandron
Jordan Roberts
Jack Bonham
Max Ehmer
Alex Jakubiak
Mark Byrne
Alfie Jones
Brandon Hanlan
Connor Ogilvie
Mikael Ndjoli
Stuart O'Keefe
Barry Fuller
