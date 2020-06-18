Hull City may look to replace the departing Jackson Irvine this summer with a replacement midfielder. Here are five they could target-

Scott Fraser, Burton Albion- The Scotsman has been linked with a move to the KCOM Stadium with his contract with the Brewers expiring. He has spent the past two seasons in League One and has scored a combined 16 goals.

Ben Whiteman, Doncaster Rovers- The Tigers tried to sign him last summer. He was a key man for Grant McCann during his time as manager of Donny and would be ideal for Hull. However, he signed a new deal at the Keepmoat Stadium last year.

Kieran Sadlier, Doncaster Rovers- Hull have more chance of landing the Irish midfielder from the third tier side. He knows McCann from Peterborough United and Donny and is out of contract at the end of this month.

Ali Crawford, Bolton Wanderers- He is set to become a free agent and is weighing up his options. The ex-Hamilton Academical man played a key part in McCann’s Doncaster side getting to the League One Play-Offs before his switch to Bolton. If Hull go down, Crawford would be a decent option.

Sammie Szmodics, Bristol City- Hull have tried to sign him in the past and may reignite their interest in him this summer. The former Colchester United midfielder could leave the Robins on loan again next season having joined Peterborough in the January transfer window. He impressed for Darren Ferguson’s side, scoring four goals and gaining four assists in 10 games.



