Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be readying a fresh move for Crystal Palace target and West Bromwich Albion defender Nathan Ferguson according to Football Insider.

Palace were on the verge of signing Ferguson before a knee injury was discovered in his medical but the Eagles are still said to be interested in making a swoop for him in the summer.

The defender becomes a free agent on July 1 and although Palace are still the front-runners for his signature, this will not stop Spurs from pursuing ahead with a move.

Ferguson enjoyed a thoroughly impressive first half of the campaign for Slaven Bilic’s men as he was converted to right-back and was one of the best players in the Championship before Christmas.

However, once transfer speculation was rife throughout January, he suffered with suspension and injury and was ultimately ousted from the team.

The relationship between Ferguson and West Brom are believed to be at an all time low and he has already confirmed that he will be looking to leave the club regardless of whether or not they are promoted to the Premier League.

The 19-year-old could be available for a knockdown price due to the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic and Tottenham have the financial power ahead of Palace in order to stake a real claim to bring him to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Ferguson could yet decide to move abroad for around £300,000 and there is reported interest from teams in Germany and Spain.

For interested Premier League clubs, the teenager who has made such a big impact in this season’s Championship would likely cost a compensation fee of around £4million which would be a blow to the Baggies who were looking to recoup around £11million in the deal which would have taken him to Selhurst Park.

Would Nathan Ferguson be a good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?