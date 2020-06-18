Speaking to London News Online, Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has said he is “not surprised” that he has been linked with the Birmingham City manager’s job but insisted that his sole focus is on the Addicks.

Lee Bowyer has impressed since taking up the role as Charlton Athletic manager. His work while with the Addicks has previously seen him linked with plenty of managerial vacancies in the Championship and now, a new job has opened up.

Birmingham City announced earlier this month that Pep Clotet would be leaving his role as Head Coach of the Blues.

Since then, the likes of Chris Hughton and Slavisa Jokanovic have been linked with the role, as has Charlton boss Bowyer.

Now, Bowyer has moved to address the links. The Addicks manager is no stranger to speculation and has moved to say it is “always nice” to be linked with jobs, but insisted that his sole focus is on Charlton Athletic. Speaking to London News Online, he said:

“It is always nice to be recognised for the hard work we are doing. I am not surprised to be linked to the Birmingham job because I played there. It is automatic in the circumstances.

“But I am just focusing on Charlton. This is my task. The link will not take away my concentration.

“It is the players who have to do it on the pitch – that is why I’ve said ‘we’ not ‘me’. They are the ones who have gone out and done what I have asked of them, day in, day out – not just on match days.

“It is something we have earned the right to – being recognised. That is why our players have gone on, unfortunately, to bigger and better things: Joe Aribo, Karlan Grant, Krystian Bielik, Anfernee Dijksteel. It shows we are doing the right thing – improving players. And they are buying into it.”

Charlton fans will be reassured to hear Bowyer’s latest comments. The chaos regarding the club’s ownership status over the past months has made for an uncertain period for the club, while Lyle Taylor’s contract saga has rumbled on for some time as well.

Bowyer’s words will be music to the ears of supporters. He helped guide them to Championship football last season and will be hoping to secure their second-tier status by the end of this campaign.

Birmingham City fans, with Bowyer distancing himself from the role, who do you want to see become your new manager? Let us know in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Birmingham City news, one of the club’s loaned out players could join his loan club on a permanent basis – read more about that here.

Who do you want as the next Birmingham City manager?