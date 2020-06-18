Luton Town’s Danny Hylton has told Luton Today that he is now fully fit following the Coronavirus pandemic.

The 31-year-old striker was key to the Hatters getting promoted from Sky Bet League One last season, scoring eight goals in 28 appearances as they topped the division. He was hoping to continue that form when they were in the Sky Bet Championship but things haven’t worked for Hylton just yet.

Throughout the season, Hylton has struggled with a knee injury that meant he didn’t make his first Championship appearance with Luton until February, though he did help them beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0. He spent a lot of time on the bench after that until the season was suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Now though that there has been a massive break, Hylton has said that he is fully fit and feels like finally, he is on an equal playing field with the rest of his teammates and the league.

Hylton said: “I’m back fully fit.

“Before the coronavirus came about and we were on lockdown, I was in full training for about two or three months.

“I got to a good level and then unfortunately bigger things happened than football.

“We found ourselves stopping, but I’m back fully fit, raring to go and looking forward to it.

“Before I was playing catch-up but now, we’ve had 10 weeks off and, it’s a bit of a level playing field.

“I felt I was in a good place before lockdown. I had two or three months continuous training and in-house games, so I thought I was in a good place anyway.

“But we’re all back in, we’re all at the same level.

“I feel good, I feel ready and I’ll try to do everything I can to get on the pitch and get in the team and help the team in any way I can.”

