Sunderland may be in the hunt for some attacking players to replace Duncan Watmore, who is leaving the club as a free agent this summer. Here are five players they could target-

Marcus Maddison- He is available on a free transfer having been released by Peterborough United and snubbed by loan side Hull City. He spent six years in League One with the Posh and scored 62 goals.

Hakeeb Adelakun, Bristol City- The pacey winger has played just five times for the Robins since joining them from Scunthorpe United in 2018, mainly due to injury but may be loaned out again next term. He has spent the second-half of this season at Rotherham United.

Jordan Clark, Accrington Stanley- He is out of contract at the end of the month and could be on the Black Cats’ radar after an impressive past four seasons at Accrington.

Billy Bodin, Preston North End- The ex-Swindon Town and Torquay United winger has made 17 appearances for the Lilywhites this season in the Championship, chipping in with three goals. He bagged 21 league goals in 57 games from the wing for Bristol Rovers the last time he played in the third tier.

Gavin Massey, Wigan Athletic- He knows what it takes to get promoted to the Championship having played a key part in the Latics’ League One title triumph two years ago. The 27 year old is an experienced winger in the Football League. Could Sunderland persuade him to drop down a league?



Will Sunderland get promoted next season?