West Ham United have put a £20million price tag on West Bromwich Albion’s loan winger Grady Diangana as reported by Football Insider.

Diangana has been a revelation in the Championship this season for West Brom and the Midlands club are thought to be eager to sign him either on a permanent contract in the summer or on another season-long loan deal.

The move is believed to be hinged on whether West Ham can avoid relegation to the Championship and the financial constraints which West Brom will find forced upon themselves due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

A decision is not thought to be close with the Hammers wanting to be certain of which division they will be in next season before allowing one of their prized assets to leave the club.

The stumbling block of the transfer price remains with David Moyes’ men looking to acquire in the region of £20million for Diangana which could be out of reach for the Baggies.

The Midlands club will receive a huge financial boost should they win promotion but this will need to be evenly spread throughout the squad and spending a large chunk on a player who, although he has enjoyed a fine season, has no real Premier League experience.

Should West Ham drop down into the Championship, it is likely they would have to sell a number of senior stars to recoup funds and reduce the wage bill and that would open the door for their home-grown youngster to be a regular starter.

If West Ham decide to allow Diangana to leave for another temporary spell, West Brom would surely head the queue for his services with the 22-year-old having enjoyed his time at the Hawthorns.

