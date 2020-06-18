Leicester City have confirmed on their official club website that former Derby County and Huddersfield Town loan man Andy King will be leaving the club after 16 years at the King Power Stadium.

Long-serving Leicester City midfielder Andy King will bring an end to his time with the club when his contract expires this summer. King’s contract expires at the end of this season and now, it has been confirmed that his 16 years with the club will come to an end.

Having fallen down the pecking order with Leicester City in recent seasons, he has dropped down to the Championship in search of more first-team football.

King, 31, has endured two Championship loan spells in recent years. He joined Derby County on loan for the second half of the 2018/19 campaign but injured hindered his involvement. In total, he played only four times in his short stint with the Rams.

After spending the first half of this season with Rangers, King then joined Huddersfield Town in January. King has made seven appearances for the Terriers, with five of those coming off the bench.

King joined Leicester City as a youngster and played a big role in their rise up the Football League ladder. He starred as they won the League One title in the 2008/09 season and was a mainstay during the Championship years, before earning promotion to the Premier League in 2014.

Now, after 16 years and 375 appearances for Leicester City, King will be on the lookout for a new club this summer.

