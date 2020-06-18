Jacob Murphy has scored five goals in 35 appearances on loan at Sheffield Wednesday this season.

The winger joined the Owls on a season-long loan last summer having fallen out of favour at parent club Newcastle United.

Murphy, who is 25 years old, faces an uncertain future at St. James’ Park having only got a year left on his contract there when he returns to the North-East this summer.

So Sheffield Wednesday could try and lure him to Hillsborough on a permanent basis? Newcastle way be open to selling him for a fee to avoid losing him for nothing next year.

Murphy has added more pace and options out wide for Garry Monk’s side and would be a shrewd permanent signing if he is available.

The ex-England Under-21 international joined Newcastle in 2017 from Norwich City but has only scored once in 41 games for the Toon. He was loaned out to West Bromwich Albion before joining Wednesday.

Murphy is an established player in the Championship and has proven himself in this league before with the Canaries. He has also built up experience over the years so may be ready to find a new club.

It is set to be a summer of transition at Sheffield Wednesday with long-serving players like Kieran Lee, Fernando Forestieri and Jordan Rhodes set to leave on free transfers. They will be in the hunt for some reinforcements to build a squad capable of promotion. Could they swoop for a familiar face in Murphy?

Should SWFC try and sign Murphy permanently?