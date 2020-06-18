With a potentially lethal strike trio of Eoin Doyle, James Vaughan and Clayton Donaldson, many thought that Bradford City would bounce back to League One at the first time of asking. That wasn’t to be and it leaves boss Stuart McCall with a rebuilding job ahead of him. In conversation with the Telegraph and Argus, he admits he knows what lies ahead of him.

City flirted with the playoffs at times but were undone by a lack consistency. It certainly didn’t help the Bantams cause that key strikers Doyle (to Swindon) and Vaughan (to Tranmere) were both let out on loan. It must have been particularly galling for City fans to see that Doyle’s goals effectively got Swindon Town promoted.

McCall, who is on a contract until the end of next season, knows that he has his work cut out for him. However, linked to that graft which is needed, the 56-year-old Scot knows what areas need improvement in order to rebuild the Bantams in his image.

Speaking with the Telegraph and Argus, McCall says that he is focusing on specific positions when it comes to the players that he’ll be bringing in to the club. Admitting that “I’ve got to be honest” with player agents, McCall says that two areas of his side stand out as needing to be addressed.

Expanding on this ‘honest approach’, McCall adds:

“For example, if somebody comes to us at the moment with a centre half. We’ve got four of them so there are other positions that we are looking to strengthen. We haven’t got a right back and everybody knows we haven’t got central midfield players. Those are obvious areas where I’m asking people to bring forward names.”

These areas will obviously be a focus for McCall but he is more than honest enough to accept that things will be different. He acknowledges that he will be operating in a different style of market and under different financial limitations.

Are right-back and central midfield the only areas needing addressing at Bradford City?