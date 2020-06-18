The featured image to this article shows Aston Villa forward Albert Adomah remonstrating with Pontus Jansson of Leeds United. It was after United’s Swedish defender half-heartedly tried to foil a walk-in goal. That goal was ‘ordered’ to be allowed by Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa. It came after the ‘Battle of Elland Road’.

The winner of the Fair Play Award at the #TheBestAwards is Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United for their actions v Aston Villa in The Championship last season 📺 Watch the #FIFAFootballAwards live on Sky Sports PL now pic.twitter.com/ikeT9rx2ej — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 23, 2019

With Jonathan Kodija laying prostrate on the ground after a failed challenge on Liam Cooper, Leeds United played on. There was no referee’s whistle, the ball was worked out to Tyler Roberts and he hesitantly prodded it forward. Klich took it, cut inside and buried the ball in the bottom corner.

Cue Villa outrage, there were scuffles all around the Villa box. Whilst all this was going on, Bielsa had already decided to allow Villa to equalise via a walk-in, unopposed goal. It won the Whites the FIFA Fair Play Award last season.

However, just before half-time in last night’s Premier League game against Sheffield United, Villa had a chance to display a similar sense of fair play. They chose not to. A headed ball from a free-kick saw Orjan Nyland catch the ball in front of the line before being bundled over it by his own defender Keinan Davies.

Twitter: ⚽️ Ball clearly crosses the line

⚽️ Goal-line technology fails

⚽️ Hawk-Eye apologise for error It was a hugely f… https://t.co/e8ghUaUSJ5 (@SkySportsPL)

The ball was clearly over the line. It was so far over that it was a taxi ride back into play for it. Still, Nyland knew this and simply edged the ball forwards and back into play. The Hawkeye goal system didn’t ping. The referee didn’t get a signal. Goal-kick. Villa’s Nyland, Davies, the entire team remained silent.

They had the chance to speak up. They stayed silent. Leeds United’s Twitter account didn’t. Here’s their response:

Twitter: FAO: @AVFCOfficial #FairPlay https://t.co/Wns1mWHpG4 https://t.co/vzqoluMWn9 (@LUFC)

That tweet was basically a lay-up for Leeds United fans to pile in and slam dunk the point with their comments. With an invitation such as that, it didn’t take fans long to respond. Here’s a selection of their replies to Leeds United’s ‘Judge Judy’ tweet.

Leeds United fans respond to Whites Judge Judy mockery

