The featured image of this article is the moment that Marcelo Bielsa doused the flames of anger and put out the fires that had been burning during the ‘Battle of Elland Road’. Moments earlier, Leeds United had played to the referee’s whistle rather than knock the ball out of play for an ‘injured’ Aston Villa player.

This incident, and Bielsa’s firefighting, won United the FIFA Fair Play Award that season. Many also say that Pontus Jansson’s half-hearted attempt to prevent the gifted equaliser hastened his departure from Elland Road.

Last night saw the Premier League start up again, Aston Villa squaring off against Sheffield United. It ended as a 0-0 draw but there was one moment of controversy.

There isn’t even a hint of doubt in it. The ball is so far over the line that it very nearly reached the next B postcode area. The Blades thought they’d scored. The technology didn’t confirm that. There was much tapping of the watch and pointing to the ear from the referee.

The worst thing about it, Villa keeper Orjan Nyland, defender Keinan Davis and pretty much EVERY Villa player knew that that the ball had crossed the line. Yet they stayed silent.

Mateusz Klich, who finished off Leeds United’s ‘controversial’ opener that sparked the ‘Battle of Elland Road’ didn’t:

Bit of a dig there from a man who has become somewhat known for his ability to wind up opponents or make pertinent social media comments. It was also a tweet that had Leeds United fans flocking to comment. Here are some of their replies to his tweet.

Klich loves ‘fair play’ jibe at Villa – Leeds fans respond

