Sunderland have confirmed on their official club website that former QPR and Nottingham Forest defender Joel Lynch will be leaving the club upon the expiry of his contract.

Upon the curtailment of the League One season, Sunderland have moved to announce their retained list for the 2020/21 campaign. Jon McLaughlin, Chris Maguire and Tom Flanagan have all been offered new deals, while five players have been released.

Among the five released is former QPR and Nottingham Forest defender Joel Lynch. Lynch joined the club last summer and now, after one year on Wearside, he will be leaving the club.

Sunderland have also moved to release defenders Jack Baldwin and Alim Ozturk, alongside midfielder Ethan Robson and winger Duncan Watmore.

In his single season with Sunderland, Lynch played in 21 games across all competitions. The defender’s last appearance for the club came off the bench in a 2-2 draw with Gillingham one game before the season’s shutdown.

Now, with his departure from Sunderland confirmed, Lynch will go in search of a new club again. He was a free agent when Sunderland signed him last summer after his release from Queens Park Rangers. Lynch had previously spent three years with QPR, notching up seven goals and two assists in 95 appearances for the club before his departure.

Lynch, 32, is vastly experienced in the Football League. He has featured in over 300 Championship matches since coming through the Brighton and Hove Albion academy, playing for Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield Town and QPR in the process.

