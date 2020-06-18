Speaking to The Nine, Reading midfielder Charlie Adam has said he “could never turn down” the chance to make a return to Rangers, with his current contract with the Royals set to expire this summer.

34-year-old midfielder Charlie Adam is out of contract at the end of this season. Currently on the books with Reading, the former Stoke City and Liverpool man could be on the lookout for a new club this summer.

Now, Adam has moved to say that he would be more than happy to make a return to former club Rangers. Talking to The Nine, Adam – who spent six-and-a-half-years with Rangers – has said that it is a “special place” and that he “could never turn down” the chance to return. He said:

“Listen, Rangers is a special place. Great club, great support. If that opportunity ever came around you could never turn it down. Rangers are one of the biggest clubs in Europe.”

Adam notched up 77 appearances for Rangers after joining as a youngster. He scored 15 goals and laid on 11 assists before moving to England with Blackpool, where he became a firm fan favourite.

Now, with Reading, Adam continues to play first-team football in the Championship. The Scotland international has played 25 times for Reading, providing four assists and scoring twice for the Royals while with the club.

Whether or not Reading plan on tying Adam down to a new contract, it awaits to be seen. He is out of contract at the end of this month and given his comments about the idea of a Rangers return, it could be said that he has one eye on life away from the Madejski Stadium.

