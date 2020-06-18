According to a report from the Daily Record, Scottish Premiership side Motherwell have launched a loan bid to try and sign striker Callum Lang from Wigan Athletic.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson is an admirer of Wigan Athletic striker Callum Lang. During his time with Oldham Athletic, Robinson tried to bring Lang in on loan and now, he is reportedly reigniting his interest in the Latics striker.

The Scottish Premiership side are said to have launched a loan offer for Lang. Lang spent this season out on loan away from Wigan Athletic, joining Shrewsbury Town on loan last summer. Now, it has been claimed that he could make another temporary move away from the DW Stadium.

Lang is said to be interested in move up North having previously spent time on loan with the Morecambe and Oldham. Motherwell will be hoping to snap up the 21-year-old on loan when the window opens but a move is reported to have already been made.

Lang has made his way through Wigan Athletic’s academy and has made a breakthrough into senior football while out on loan. He scored 10 goals in 31 during a spell with Morecambe and scored 16 in 51 with Oldham.

The Latics striker has not been as prolific with Shrewsbury, scoring three and laying on one assist in 20.

Since coming through Wigan’s academy, Lang has played five times for the club’s senior side. He is yet to score his first goal for the club but has his heart set on breaking into the club’s first-team and thinks a loan move to the Scottish Premiership could help him do so.

Wigan Athletic fans, would you like to see Lang gather some more senior experience out on loan at Motherwell? Have your say on what you think the club should do in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Wigan Athletic news, one of the Latics’ loan men is set to hold talks over his future at his parent club once the season comes to an end – read more about that story here.

Would you like to see Callum Lang join Motherwell on loan?